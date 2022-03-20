NewsLocalPartly cloudy on Sunday

Partly cloudy on Sunday

Some cloud today

Increased cloud coverage expected on Sunday.

The winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, for 3-4 Beaufort over slight sea.

The temperature will be around 11 C inland, 13 C in coastal areas and 2 C in the mountains.

