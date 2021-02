Partly cloudy on Monday with possible local showers and thunderstorms mainly in the island’s west, north and the mountains.

Snow may fall on the highest peaks of Troodos mountains.

Winds will be variable, moderate to strong, initially 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning 5 Beaufort in the afternoon. The sea will be slight to rough.

The temperature will rise to 19 C inland and in coastal areas and 13 C in the mountains.