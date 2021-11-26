NewsLocalPartly cloudy on Friday with thin dust in the air

Partly cloudy on Friday with thin dust in the air

Cloudy with some showers in the morning

Partly cloudy on Friday with thin dust in the air.

Winds will be light to moderate, force 2 to 3 Beaufort, over smooth to slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 24 degrees Celsius inland, 23 C in coastal areas and 15 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article489 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday
Next articleBritain alarmed by new COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros