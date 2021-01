Partly cloudy on Friday with isolated rain in certain areas and light snowfall on the top peaks of Troodos mountains, according to the Meteorological Service.

Winds will be moderate to strong, south-westerly to north-westerly, 4 to 5 Beaufort. In areas facing the wind, these will be very strong, force 6 Beaufort.

The temperature will rise to 17 C inland, 18 C in coastal areas and 5 C in the mountains.