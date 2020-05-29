Partly cloudy at intervals with moderate to strong winds

A few showers in the west, north and mountains early on Friday will soon clear, although it will be partly cloudy at intervals with moderate to at times very strong winds, the Met Office said in its early morning weather forecast.

Temperatures will rise to 27 C inland and the south and east coasts, around 24 C on the remaining coasts and 21 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine although locally there will be increased cloud mainly in the west and north. Temperatures will fall to 16 C inland, the south and east coasts, around 18 C on the remaining coasts and 7 C in the mountains.

The weekend and Monday will be mainly fine although there will be intervals of increased patchy cloud that may lead to isolated showers from midday on, mainly inland and in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels until Sunday, edging up on Monday to close to average for the time of year.