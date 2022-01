Partly cloudy and windy on Sunday with isolated local showers and light snowfall on Troodos Mountains.

Winds will be westerly to south westerly, strong to very strong, force 6 Beaufort, and at times extrmely strong, force 7 Beaufort.

The sea will be rough to very rough.

The temperature will rise to 11 C inland, 12 C to 14 C in coastal areas and 1 C in the mountains.