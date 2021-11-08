Parties feel the pressure even though presidential elections are 15 months away

Even though February 2023 presidential elections in Cyprus are 15 months away pressure on political parties is mounting over who their chosen candidate will be, Philenews reports.

Especially within ruling right-wing Disy where it seems internal strife is brewing with both party leader Averof Neofytou but also Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides eyeing the top position.

As for main Opposition Akel, their left-wing leadership sends the message the party’s main concern is getting rid of the Nicos Anastasiades administration and that their chosen candidate will be one of a wider acceptance.

And this allows time for independent candidates who have already expressed interest to further carry out their lobbying as well as flirting with large parties.

But centre Diko, the third largest party, has sent he message that Nicolas Papadopoulos, their leader, should be the one to run since his popularity is on the rise – especially after a Sunday poll which gives me enough of a percentage to win the election.

That is, if backed by a large party or a coalition of smaller ones.