A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
From father to son
Fans watch the match Northampton Town v Cheltenham from outside the stadium as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus...
Philippine prosthetic artist turns face masks into scary art
TV prosthetics artist Rene Abelardo tries on a sample of his prosthetic face mask, his latest creation as TV projects took a halt amid...
Flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice
The St. Mark's Basilica is reflected in the flooded St. Mark's Square during evening high water, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Venice,...
Watches the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV
Merlin Coles 3, watches the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, whilst sat on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with...