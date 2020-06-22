Photos Partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi

Partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi

A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Baz Ratner

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

From father to son

Andreas Nicolaides -
Fans watch the match Northampton Town v Cheltenham from outside the stadium as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus...
Read more
Photos

Philippine prosthetic artist turns face masks into scary art

Andreas Nicolaides -
TV prosthetics artist Rene Abelardo tries on a sample of his prosthetic face mask, his latest creation as TV projects took a halt amid...
Read more
Photos

Flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice

Andreas Nicolaides -
The St. Mark's Basilica is reflected in the flooded St. Mark's Square during evening high water, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Venice,...
Read more
Photos

Watches the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV

Andreas Nicolaides -
Merlin Coles 3, watches the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, whilst sat on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros