According to a posting by Ozgun Olguner, one of the adviser of the “government,” on Facebook, part of the Venetian walls, where the so-called Turkish Cypriot “presidential building” is located in the non-government-controlled part of Nicosia, has collapsed.

As he written below the photo he shared “if all the buildings on the walls, including the Presidential complex are not demolished at the earliest and the walls are not protected, soon there will be no walls.”