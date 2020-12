Part of the Nicosia-Limasdsol road, from the exit to Alambra until the exit to Sia is temporarily closed. The reason is the removal of a car, which hit the barrier during an accident that occurred this morning.

Traffic toward Limassol is directed to the old Nicosia-Limassol road through the exit to Alambra, while drivers coming to Nicosia can do so through the exit to Sia.

(philenews)