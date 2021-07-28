NewsLocalPart of the highway closed due to fire to a vehicle

Part of the highway closed due to fire to a vehicle

The lanes of the Nicosia-Limassol highway toward Limassol are closed for traffic due to a fire at the area of the Governor’s Beach.

The fire initially broke out at a car moving on the highway and then expanded to nearby fields. Fortunately, there has been no injury due to the fire at the car.

Fire Service forces are already to the area, with three manned vehicles and two rented helicopters.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully, maintain distance from other cars and comply with the instructions of the policemen.

By gavriella
Previous articleVaccination for non GeSY members every Friday from August 6
Next articleMan wanted for stealing vehicle in Limassol (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros