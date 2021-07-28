Part of the highway closed due to fire to a vehicle

The lanes of the Nicosia-Limassol highway toward Limassol are closed for traffic due to a fire at the area of the Governor’s Beach.

The fire initially broke out at a car moving on the highway and then expanded to nearby fields. Fortunately, there has been no injury due to the fire at the car.

Fire Service forces are already to the area, with three manned vehicles and two rented helicopters.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully, maintain distance from other cars and comply with the instructions of the policemen.