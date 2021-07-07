NewsLocalPart of Nicosia – Limassol highway to close down for one hour

Part of Nicosia – Limassol highway to close down for one hour

According to a Police announcement, the Nicosia – Limassol highway will close down for approximately one hour at the point where an accident occurred earlier. Traffic toward Limassol will be channeled through the Kornos exit.

By gavriella
Previous articleRequest against retaining of 600,000 rapid tests rejected
Next articleLifeguards to stage three-hour work stoppage on Friday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros