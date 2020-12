Part of the Nicosia-Limassol highway closed to traffic on Tuesday mid-day after yet another accident, the fourth in a row, took place since early morning.

The latest accident was near the Pera Chorion, Nisou exit with no injuries reported. Traffic is diverted from the right-hand lane.

Police warned drivers that due to heavy rain visibility is limited and roads are slippery so they should go very slow and have their traffic lights on all the time.

(Philenews)