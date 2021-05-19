NewsLocalPart of Makarios Avenue to close down for work

Part of Makarios Avenue to close down for work

As of next Friday and until Sunday part of Makarios Avenue in Nicosia will remain closed due to work by the Sewage Board of Nicosia.

More specifically, form 18:00 on Friday 21 May 2021 until 20:00 on Sunday 23 May 2021, the part of Makarios Avenue the lanes toward Limassol from the traffic lights of Lycavytos Police Station until the traffic lights of the National Guard Street will remain closed. The lanes toward Nicosia will be used got going and coming.

The Ministry is apologizing for any problems and is asking the public to be understanding and comply with the Police directions.

