News Local Part of Limassol coastal pedestrian road in the air due to damage...

Part of Limassol coastal pedestrian road in the air due to damage (PHOTOS)

People using the Limassol coastal pedestrian road must be really careful because part of it, at the area of Agios Tychonas, is very dangerous due to serious damage to the pillars, as can be seen from the photos.

3839612104886000 p-araliskow2

Some of the pillars are bent, others are rusty and cannot last for long, rocks and the concrete that had kept them together seem to have been swept away and it is not certain the whole thing will remain standing.

It is worth noting that the pedestrian road is used by thousands of people and particularly during the period of the pandemic when walking along the beach is seen as a way out.

The Civil Engineers Union suggested that access to the road’s dangerous parts must be prohibited until these are fixed.

The President of the Agios Tychonas Community Council said the problems were created after a storm last November and added that the damage will be restored when the weather improves.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleIncreased demand for appointments crashed the Vaccination Portal
Next articleCabinet decides on referendum for local administration reform

Top Stories

Local

Increased checks in Limassol due to Tsiknopempti

gavriella -
Tomorrow the Police will carry out increased checks in Limassol due to Tsiknopempti (Mardi Gras). In a statement a police spokesman said the Police will...
Read more
Local

Director of President’s Press Office on El Diablo song

gavriella -
In a written statement, the Director of the President's Press Office Viktoras Papadopoulos noted the following regarding the song that will represent Cyprus in...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 Vaccination Portal issues resolved

gavriella -
The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy wishes to inform the public that the technical issues that occured at the COVID-19 Vaccination...
Read more
Economy

Hotels rented beach for 100 years

gavriella -
Ten hotels are using the state land in front of their hotels as swimming pool and even though beaches are considered to be free...
Read more
Local

Agios Tychonas Municipality head says pedestrian coastal road not dangerous

gavriella -
Pambos Ioannou, Agios Tychonas municipality head, said the wooden pier of the coastal pedestrian road in the area of Agios Tychnoas is not dangerous...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Increased checks in Limassol due to Tsiknopempti

gavriella -
Tomorrow the Police will carry out increased checks in Limassol due to Tsiknopempti (Mardi Gras). In a statement a police spokesman said the Police will...
Read more
Local

Director of President’s Press Office on El Diablo song

gavriella -
In a written statement, the Director of the President's Press Office Viktoras Papadopoulos noted the following regarding the song that will represent Cyprus in...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 Vaccination Portal issues resolved

gavriella -
The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy wishes to inform the public that the technical issues that occured at the COVID-19 Vaccination...
Read more
Local

Agios Tychonas Municipality head says pedestrian coastal road not dangerous

gavriella -
Pambos Ioannou, Agios Tychonas municipality head, said the wooden pier of the coastal pedestrian road in the area of Agios Tychnoas is not dangerous...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros