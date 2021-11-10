NewsLocalPart of Athalassa Avenue closed due to dangerous scaffolding

Part of Athalassa Avenue closed due to dangerous scaffolding

Police are warning that due to a dangerous scaffolding on a building under construction that is affected by the strong winds, part of the Athalassa Avenue is closed and traffic is channeled through Andrea Avraamides Street.

By gavriella
