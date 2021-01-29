Parody account: Search warrant of house is cancelled

The Supreme Court accepted the petition of a woman whose house was raided by policemen, following a complaint by Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis over a parody account on Twitter.

The woman’s lawyer Alexandros Clerides filed a petition for judicial review, known as Certiorare, challenging the presence of warranted suspicion on the part of the police against his client.

As he said the Legal Service did not object to the procedure and accepted the petition.

He added that the cancellation of the warrant and the compensation of his client is the least that has to be done.

(philenews)