Parliamentary elections turnout at 45.1% until 15.00

A total of 251,826 people had voted in Cyprus parliamentary elections by 15:00 (local time), which corresponds to approximately 45.1% of the registered voters, announced the Chief Returning Officer Costas Constantinou.

As he said, compared to the same time during the last Parliamentary Elections in 2016, the turnout dropped by about 1%, since it was 46%. At the same time, 51% voted in the 2018 Presidential elections of 2018 and 29% in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

In Nicosia the turnout was 43.4% in relation to 46% in the 2016 Parliamentary Elections, 53% in the 2018 Presidential Elections and 43% in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

In Limassol, the turnout was 44.7% compared to 47% in the 2016 Parliamentary Elections, 48% in the 2018 Presidential Elections and 30% in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

In Famagusta the turnout was 51.6% in relation to 45% in the Parliamentary Elections of 2016, 50% in the Presidential Elections of 2018 and 31% in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

In Larnaca, the turnout was 45.4% in relation to 45% in the 2016 Parliamentary Elections, 50% in the 2018 Presidential Elections and 32% in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

In Pafos, the turnout was 49.5% in relation to 49% in the Parliamentary Elections of 2016, 53% in the Presidential Elections of 2018 and 31% in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

The voter turnout abroad was 40.3% in relation to 39% in the 2016 Parliamentary Elections, 40% in the 2018 Presidential Elections and 38% in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

The Chief Returning Officer also announced that the voting regarding the special electoral list for patients with COVID-19 was completed and 86 of the 91 registered voters have voted, a percentage of 95%.

As for the polling station in Thessaloniki, Greece, he said that after the minimum number has voted, there’s no need to transfer the ballot box to Athens.

Asked about the counting of votes tonight, he said that it will be done with special health protocols and so he can’t be sure for the flow of the results.

He added that if everything run smoothly, around 23:00 (local time) it will be possible to have the results for the candidate parties.

