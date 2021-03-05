Parliamentary Elections 2021 – Registration in the electoral list

The Ministry of the Interior reminds that all citizens of the Republic, aged 18 and over, who have their usual residence in Cyprus and are registered in the electoral list, have the right to vote in the Parliamentary Elections.

Therefore, all beneficiaries are invited to submit their application for registration in the electoral list in time, so that they can vote in the upcoming Parliamentary Elections, which will be held on the 30th of May 2021. It is noted that, the last day for the submission of applications is the 2nd of April 2021.

For the purposes of the Parliamentary Elections, young citizens, who will become 18 years old by the 30th of May 2021, which is the date of the elections, also have the right to register in the electoral list. In this case, the application must be submitted not later than the 2nd of April 2021, as well. After the above-mentioned date, no new registration and/or change can be made to the electoral list and that is why the new voters are requested to submit their application in time.

Application forms can be obtained from the local offices of the District Administrations, the Citizen Service Centers, the Citizen Centers at the Cyprus Post Offices, as well as from the Ministry of the Interior or from its website www.moi.gov.cy.

(PIO)