Parliament to report government to INTOSAI

The House Watchdog Committee will report the government to the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) because of reactions to the checking of the Auditor General who is praised for the good cooperation and assistance he is offering to Parliament.

In a document, the Committee noted that the government reacts negatively when its weaknesses are being pointed out. It also added that the same stance is also maintained by other officials who have friendly relations with the government.

At the same time, the committee referred to a conflict between the government and the Auditor General when the latter expressed the intention to check the Cyprus Investment Program, which seems to be particularly problematic. The government refused to give access to the Auditor General so that he would conduct further investigations and appointed an Investigative Committee. It is noted that the appointment of the Committee was used as an alibi to prevent the Auditor General from having access to information.

It is also noted that through documented reports of the Auditor General serious problems and possible phenomena of abuse of power have been revealed.

(philenews)