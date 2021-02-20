Parliament to discuss import of Russian vaccine against COVID

Members of Parliament are suggesting that Cyprus imports vaccines against COVID-19 from Russia, in spite of the processes of the European Union.

Two deputies have raised the issue following, as they said, information that EU member-states have secured permission to get the Russian vaccine.

The deputies noted that the WHO references on the Russian vaccine’s effectiveness, the bilateral agreements signed with the Russian Federation over the years, but also the expectations about quick vaccination of the population, reinforce the view that the government has to do something about this.

(philenews)