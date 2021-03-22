News Local Parliament set to approve 211 new positions in wider public sector

Parliament set to approve 211 new positions in wider public sector

Parliament on Monday is expected to give the green light for 211 vacant positions in the wider public sector to be filled, Philenews reports.

The green light by the House Finance Committee will be given a month only before the legislative body is to be dissolved ahead of May’s parliamentary elections.

Based on data sent to the House Finance Committee, the Ministry of Finance calls for the unfreezing of 154 primary positions and promotions.

This covers general administrative, secretarial and support staff, while out of the 154 positions, 130 are promotions.

The new positions are demanded by all ministries, the Law Office of the Republic and semi-official organisations and departments.

 

By Annie Charalambous
