Parliament in “red” in support for children suffering from heart disease

On 14 February, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day, the Parliament building will be lit in the symbolic red color, in support of the efforts of the Association of Parents and Friends of Children With Heart Disease.

House Speaker Adamos Adamou submitted a donation to the Children’s Association, on the occasion of the 14 February.

Adamou referred to the important work being carried out by the voluntary, association offering psychological, financial and social support to the children who suffer from heart disease.

(philenews)