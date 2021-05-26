Parliament appears positive about electric tram

InsiderEconomyParliament appears positive about electric tram

The pandemic is bringing changes to the consumer habits or the way of work, promoting environmental concerns.

A long report issued by the office of House Speaker Adamos Adamou is dealing with the quality of life in the cities but also relating them with the changes that the pandemic brought, at least during the restrictive measures. The report noted the reduction of air pollution due to the restriction of movement.

One of the solutions proposed is the electric tram, which is friendly to the environment.

Other changes effected due to the pandemic but seem to be established have to do with the way people work (distance working) but also payments.

