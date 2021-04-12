Parklane Limassol now exclusively owned by MHC Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited

Parklane luxurious hotel complex in Limassol is now exclusively owned by MHC Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited which is a related company of Invel Real Estate Management (Cyprus) Ltd.

This is what an announcement on Monday said before giving details of the agreement reached.

This is the full announcement:

“The Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd announces that the Agreement of its subsidiary C.C.C. Tourist Enterprises Public Company Ltd for the sale of the 24,98% of the issued shares held in Parklane Hotels Limited has been completed.

“Parklane is the owning company of the luxurious hotel complex Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol.

“According to the signed Binding Agreement, C.C.C. Tourist Enterprises Public Company Ltd sold the 24,98% of the issued shares held in Parklane to Emerald Coast Properties Ltd, which held the rest of 75,02% of the issued shares of Parklane.

“Simultaneously, Emerald Coast Properties Ltd with a separate Binding Agreement in which C.C.C. Tourist Enterprises Public Company Ltd is not a party proceed and sold the 100% of issued shares of Parklane, to MHC Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited.

“It is clarified that MHC Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited is a related company of Invel Real Estate Management (Cyprus) Ltd.

“The consideration for the sale of the 24.98% of the shares that company held in Parklane is €22,5 million which has been paid in cash with the completion of the Share Purchase Agreement.

The transaction was made at an arm’s length basis, and the contracting parties Emerald Coast Properties Ltd and MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited have no relation with the Company or the Members of the Board of Directors.

“The calculation of the impact of the Agreement on Company’s results (the amount of profit), will be completed soon and then the Company will proceed with the relevant announcement.”