A car parked by the sea in Peyia area and whose driver forgot to pull its brake early on Sunday ended up falling in the water with him inside.

The driver, a permanent resident of Paphos, was pulled out of the water with no injuries.

The freak accident took place near Edro III shipwreck located a few kilometres away Peyia’s Sea Caves area.

Police said the accident was entirely the fault of the driver.