NewsLocal“Park of colours” in Paphos to open within weeks, mayor says

“Park of colours” in Paphos to open within weeks, mayor says

Park Of Colours
Park Of Colours

Paphos’ new 32,000 square metre “park of colours” at the junction of Ellados and Evagoras Pallikarides avenues will open within weeks, according to mayor Phedon Phedonos.

The largest linear park in the whole of Cyprus has cost almost €4 million, Philenews also reported on Monday.

The project is one of the richest parks in Cyprus – both in terms of greenery and infrastructure.

Phedonos said: “It is one of the projects we implement for the sake of our children and our youth. We invest in youth, Paphos is changing.”

Hundreds of new trees have been planted in the park which also includes a square, playground, cafeteria, tennis court, basketball court, a futsal court and locker rooms.

As well as a skateboard arena, a climbing 3-6 meters wall, aromatic-botanical garden, sanitary facilities, 83 parking spaces for the public and the disabled and service areas.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRussian oligarch repatriates wealth from Cyprus, including luxury cruiser
Next articleGraves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict next to apartment buildings

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros