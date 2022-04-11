“Park of colours” in Paphos to open within weeks, mayor says

Paphos’ new 32,000 square metre “park of colours” at the junction of Ellados and Evagoras Pallikarides avenues will open within weeks, according to mayor Phedon Phedonos.

The largest linear park in the whole of Cyprus has cost almost €4 million, Philenews also reported on Monday.

The project is one of the richest parks in Cyprus – both in terms of greenery and infrastructure.

Phedonos said: “It is one of the projects we implement for the sake of our children and our youth. We invest in youth, Paphos is changing.”

Hundreds of new trees have been planted in the park which also includes a square, playground, cafeteria, tennis court, basketball court, a futsal court and locker rooms.

As well as a skateboard arena, a climbing 3-6 meters wall, aromatic-botanical garden, sanitary facilities, 83 parking spaces for the public and the disabled and service areas.