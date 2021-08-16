Park for multiple functions and all ages in Sotira

InsiderEconomyPark for multiple functions and all ages in Sotira

The Municipality of Sotira has recently signed an agreement with the Church to rent ecclesiastical land for 20 years in order to establish a part for all ages in the center of the municipality.

The park will established in two phases the first of which is estimated to cost 350,000 euros. It will include among others a small field which will be used for various purposes, entertainment games for children 1-5, games for children aged 6-13, outdoor sporting equipment, kiosks, toilets, benches to sit.

The second phase will include more sports fields, as well as a basket-ball and a futsal courts. The second phase will take place with the contribution of the Education Ministry.

