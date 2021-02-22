Park for dogs in Limassol ready – Preparations for second one

As soon as the restrictive measures for COVID-19 are lifted, the new park for dogs, located in Agoras Street, next to the wholesale market of the Limassol Municipality, will start its operation.

The Mayor of Limassol showed the park to representatives of the media.

He explained that the park is divided into three sections; one for games, one for walks with their owners, and the third part is fenced so that dogs will be able to be left free.

As he said, the park is located next to the dog shelter so that the shelter dogs will not be lonely and it will be easier for them to find families to adopt them

He concluded, that as soon as the restrictive measures are lifted the part will open. It will operate every day except Thursday when it will be maintained.

(philenews)