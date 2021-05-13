Park and the City: Athalassa National Forest Park

Located on the south-eastern edge of the city of Lefkosia (Nicosia), Athalassa National Forest Park is an oasis of greenery set across an area of 840 hectares, with many endemic, indigenous and adventive trees, shrubs and herbs.

Its network of trails – covering 20 kilometres – makes it a popular place for cycling, walking and dog walking (on a designated pathway).

The Botanical Gardens are open daily and are free of charge to visit, whilst the grounds of the park also incorporate a Visitor’s Centre that provides information about the environmental features of the park.

A scale model replica of the park shows its basic natural features, vegetation and recreational facilities, whilst dioramas give three-dimensional representations of the area’s vegetation, birds, mammals and reptiles.

Geological samples, fossils and related objects are exhibited in a separate room, and visual material is used to present the local fauna and flora.