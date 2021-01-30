News World Parisians relieved as France avoids third lockdown with tighter curfew

Parisians relieved as France avoids third lockdown with tighter curfew

6010WD-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS_FRANCE_CURFEW_REAX_O_

Parisians expressed their relief on Saturday (January 30) morning after French PM Jean Castex announced stronger curfew measures but no new lockdown on Friday night.

Castex said on Friday the coronavirus variants first detected in Britain and South Africa posed a dangerous risk to France but that a third nationwide lockdown could still be avoided.

Instead France would further tighten COVID-19 controls at its borders, reduce the number of people allowed into shopping malls and increase police controls against people breaking a night time curfew.

While the new curfew measures are stricter than those previously in place, a lockdown would have forced stores to close.

Castex said a new lockdown – the third for France – was still possible if the new measures failed to reduce the spread of the disease.

In the capital there was a cautious relief at avoiding another lockdown but one woman urged people to accept the new, stricter curfew.

“We have to stay rational. I call on French citizens to listen to the government, they aren’t putting those measures in place to annoy them,” she said.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleEBA launches EU-wide stress test, the scenario for Cyprus banking sector
Next articlePortugal’s hospitals under severe pressure as COVID-19 rises across country

Top Stories

World

Portugal’s hospitals under severe pressure as COVID-19 rises across country

gavriella -
Portugal's hospital system was under severe pressure on Saturday (January 30) as the country faces one of the world's worst surge in COVID-19 cases...
Read more
World

Parisians relieved as France avoids third lockdown with tighter curfew

gavriella -
Parisians expressed their relief on Saturday (January 30) morning after French PM Jean Castex announced stronger curfew measures but no new lockdown on Friday...
Read more
Economy

EBA launches EU-wide stress test, the scenario for Cyprus banking sector

gavriella -
The European Banking Authority (EBA) on Friday launched the 2021 EU-wide stress test, publishing the scenarios for the exercise, including those for Cyprus. Although Cypriot...
Read more
Local

25-year-old fined 2,000 euros for failing to stop for a check

gavriella -
A 25-year-old man from Paphos refused to stop to a check by the Game and Fauna Service patrolling near Achelia Village. Instead he increased...
Read more
Local

Police block roads to prevent people from going to Troodos

gavriella -
The Police are today carrying out increased checks at specific points to prevent people from going to Troodos, on the basis of the new...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Portugal’s hospitals under severe pressure as COVID-19 rises across country

gavriella -
Portugal's hospital system was under severe pressure on Saturday (January 30) as the country faces one of the world's worst surge in COVID-19 cases...
Read more
World

Supply shortage sparks concern of delay in COVID-19 vaccine rollout in France

gavriella -
France is racing to counter a resurgence of COVID-19 infections fueled by more infectious various with its nationwide vaccination rollout. However, there are fears...
Read more
World

Johnson & Johnson: COVID-19 vaccine is 66% effective globally

gavriella -
Johnson & Johnson said its single-dose vaccine was 72% effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States but a lower rate of 66% was observed globally in...
Read more
World

EU’s AstraZeneca contract includes UK vaccine production

gavriella -
The European Commission's contract with AstraZeneca to supply the European Union says that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker should make its best efforts to manufacture its...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros