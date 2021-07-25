Paris protesters demonstrate against COVID health pass

Hundreds of people protested in Paris on Saturday (July 24 ) against the introduction of a health pass for some activities and against compulsory vaccinations for health workers as the government seeks to curb a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in France.

Since Wednesday (July 21) visitors to museums, cinemas or swimming pools are being denied entry if they cannot produce the health pass showing that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have had a recent negative test.

A large crowd in the Place du Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower voiced their opposition to the new restrictions.

The introduction of the health pass – a QR code or on paper – is part of a wide-ranging bill which parliament will vote on this week.

The pass, previously only required for large-scale festivals or clubs, will also be needed from the start of August to enter restaurants and bars and for long-distance train and plane journeys.

With the highly contagious Delta variant now dominant in the country, the government says tougher measures are essential and new lockdowns cannot be ruled out.

The bill introduces some of the toughest anti-COVID measures in Europe, including mandatory vaccination for health workers and 10 days of self-isolation for those who test positive. The sharp rise in infections makes the draft law necessary, the government says.