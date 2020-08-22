News World Paris police to hand out masks as PSG face Bayern Munich in...

Paris police to hand out masks as PSG face Bayern Munich in Champions League final

Soccer Football - Paris St Germain fans gear up for the Champions League final against Bayern Munich - Paris, France - August 22, 2020 Bayern Munich fan Jan Struebing from Hamburg buys a Paris St Germain Neymar shirt from a Paris St Germain shop in Paris REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paris’ Champs Elysee avenue will be pedestrianised on Sunday evening and wearing face masks will be compulsory, officials said on the eve of Paris St Germain taking on Bayern Munich in soccer’s Champions League final.

Several thousand people flocked to the famed avenue on Tuesday night to celebrate the Ligue 1 champions reaching the final of Europe’s premier club tournament for the first time after they beat RB Leipzig.

Few wore protective face gear despite a spike in coronavirus infections in France, while bars were also packed as people watched the game, sparking concern over social distancing.

Police will be deployed to the Champs Elysee and the area around PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium on Sunday night, when PSG meet German champions Bayern in Lisbon, France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

They will hand out face masks to anyone not wearing one, Darmanin added.

“I’m calling on everyone to act responsibly to ensure (the event) can be an expression of joy and not a source of problems for Parisians,” Darmanin said in televised comments.

Some PSG players also urged fans to take care.

“It’s a unique and important moment, I hope you too will respect protective measures,” defender Thiago Silva said on a video distributed by the club on Twitter.

On Friday, the French health ministry reported 4,586 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, after the country reached a post-lockdown record the previous day.

Seventeen metro stations will be closed in Paris on Sunday evening, Darmanin said. On Tuesday, 37 people were arrested for disturbances following the semi-final celebrations.

(Reuters)

Pictured: Bayern Munich fan Jan Struebing from Hamburg buys a Paris St Germain Neymar shirt from a Paris St Germain shop in Paris, France – August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleLimassol: Pattichi Street traffic island row escalates as sides refuse to budge
Next articleU.S. House takes on Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

Top Stories

World

U.S. House takes on Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

Josephine Koumettou -
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Saturday on providing the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policies that have...
Read more
World

Paris police to hand out masks as PSG face Bayern Munich in Champions League final

Josephine Koumettou -
Paris' Champs Elysee avenue will be pedestrianised on Sunday evening and wearing face masks will be compulsory, officials said on the eve of Paris...
Read more
Local

Limassol: Pattichi Street traffic island row escalates as sides refuse to budge

Josephine Koumettou -
Shopkeepers of Limassol’s busy Nicos and Despina Pattichi Street said on Saturday they plan on taking decisive action following a Transport Ministry announcement on...
Read more
Local

Strong winds disrupt power supply in Nicosia, Paphos, Famagusta

Josephine Koumettou -
Nicosia is facing power cuts in the areas of Archangelos, Anthoupolis and Kaimakli as a result of strong winds on Saturday, philenews reports. The disruption...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 59-year-old under investigation for suspected poaching

Josephine Koumettou -
A 59 year old man was arrested on Friday in Paphos district and subsequently released while police are investigating a case of poaching against...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

U.S. House takes on Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

Josephine Koumettou -
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Saturday on providing the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policies that have...
Read more
World

California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee

Josephine Koumettou -
Hundreds of wildfires burning across Central and Northern California that have already killed six people more than doubled in size on Friday, becoming some of the...
Read more
World

Kremlin critic Navalny on flight from Russia to Germany in coma

Josephine Koumettou -
Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was en route to Germany early on Saturday to receive medical care after the opposition politician's allies accused the Russian...
Read more
World

Coronavirus vaccine will be given free to all Greek citizens

Maria Bitar -
It was announced on Friday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the vaccine against the coronavirus, and face masks for pupils and teachers will...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros