Parents to decide on closed Gymnasiums on Wednesday

On Wednesday night, the Administrative Council of the Confederation of Secondary Schools Parents will meet to discuss the new facts, following the decision of the Council of Ministers to extend the distance learning for Gymnasiums until the end of March.

President of the Administrative Board, Charalambos Dionysiou, said that during the teleconference they will evaluate the situation and all facts but did not wish to anticipate any decisions.

He also said that they had a communication with the Education Minister, who also reiterated his wish for the return of the children to school.

