Parents satisfied with the return of students to schools

The president of the primary school parents’ association Sotiris Christofi expressed his satisfaction with the decision of the Council of Ministers for the return of students to schools.

Regarding the recommendations about renal rapid antigen tests for the students of the fourth, fifth and sixth grade, he noted that as long as this is a recommendation, all is well and a lot of parents had given their consent before the lockdown.

If we try to impose something, then we will have reactions, he added.

Sotiris Christofi said that the students’ return to school is very good and urged parents to be patient and responsible so that the school year will end in the best possible way.