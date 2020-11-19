News Local Parents request that Latsia Lyceum closes for 15 days

Parents request that Latsia Lyceum closes for 15 days

Υπ. Παιδείας – Επίσκεψη σε Λύκειο Λύκειο Αποστόλου Μάρκου, Αρχάγγελος, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Ο Υπουργός Παιδείας, Πολιτισμού, Αθλητισμού και Νεολαίας, κ. Πρόδρομος Προδρόμου, επισκέπτεται το Λύκειο Αποστόλου Μάρκου, στον Αρχάγγελο. // Education Minister – Visit to a Lyceum Lyceum ‘Apostolos Marcos’, Archangelos, Lefkosia, Cyprus The Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, Mr Prodromos Prodromou, visits the Lyceum ‘Apostolos Marcos’ in Archangelos.

The Parents Association of the Latsia Lyceum issued an announcement denouncing media references about increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the school, due to a big party of 50 students. The parents claimed that this is the product of misinformation and targets the students and their families. At the same time, it does not help in anything but on the contrary causes damage to Education.

Moreover, the association expressed the view that it would be for the best interest of all students and of the whole community if the school remained closed for 15 days and lessons continued through distance learning.

It is noted that classes continue successfully for the students that have already been isolated.

So the association is asking the Education Ministry to re-examine its decision and suspend the school’s operation temporarily.

(philenews)

