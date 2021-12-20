Parents request that exams for quarter for graduates be suspended

NewsLocalParents request that exams for quarter for graduates be suspended

Organized parents request that exams for the quarter for graduates of high schools and technical schools be suspended and that the Pancypriot Exams take place as usual, demanding that the Education Ministry proceeds with the necessary changes.

In a relevant announcement, the parents made the above request explaining that in this way the students will have the time to better prepare for their final exams.

They noted that with the pandemic’s current facts, the appearance of the variant Omicron, the increased confirmed cases, contacts also increase day by day and the education is once again tested with a lot of students in self-isolation being taught from a distance. This affects the students and particularly the graduates who are aiming to get a good grade that will secure them access to universities both in Cyprus and abroad.

By gavriella
