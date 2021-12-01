NewsLocalParents protesting against Covid-19 measures outside Conference Center (photos & video)

Parents protesting against Covid-19 measures outside Conference Center (photos & video)

Parentsprot
Parentsprot

Parents continue to react against the measures that the Health Ministry decided for primary schools and continue to stage protests.

Today the parents gathered outside the Filoxenia Conference Center at the time when inside, the Education Committee was expected to be briefed on the situation prevailing in schools and how protocols are being respected.

Entrance to the area of the Conference Center has been prevented with gates, while policemen are situated outside the Parliament.

The protesters, around 300 people, were shouting slogans and even some of them asked for the President’s resignation.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleMore working positions in 2022 budget
Next articleAlmost 11,000 applications for asylum submitted in 2021

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros