Parents protesting against Covid-19 measures outside Conference Center (photos & video)

Parents continue to react against the measures that the Health Ministry decided for primary schools and continue to stage protests.

Today the parents gathered outside the Filoxenia Conference Center at the time when inside, the Education Committee was expected to be briefed on the situation prevailing in schools and how protocols are being respected.



Entrance to the area of the Conference Center has been prevented with gates, while policemen are situated outside the Parliament.

The protesters, around 300 people, were shouting slogans and even some of them asked for the President’s resignation.