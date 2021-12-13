NewsLocalParents not taking children to school to face the law

Parents not taking children to school to face the law

Parents who decide to keep their children at home due to their refusal to have their children weak a protective mask or to have rapid test are going to face the law which provides for the obligatory education of children until the age of 15.

According to information, in recent weeks there are several such cases. According to the protective measures, the management of schools are recording the cases of absent students and then inform the Education Ministry, which in turn files a complaint with the Police, which has to investigate each case.

Education Minister Prodromou said the cases recorded only concern 1.93% of the students, meaning 98% of them implement the measures without any problem.

The penalty for cases obstructing the education of children is 1,000-euro-fine or three months in prison or both.

By gavriella
