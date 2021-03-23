News Local Parents not satisfied with decision on Gymnasiums

Parents not satisfied with decision on Gymnasiums

Organized parents are not at all satisfied with the decision of the Council of Ministers according to which students of Gymnasiums will not return to school before the date provided in the relevant decrees and which was proposed by the members of the Advisory Scientific Team.

In a statement to philenews, Charalambos Dionysiou, president of the federation of parents’ associations, said that this decision is not satisfactory and displeases both the parents and the children. He noted that this is a purely political decisions since the children participate fully in their afternoon lessons.

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth Minister: Relaxations with the object of avoiding setback
Next articleCyprus President to attend 25 March celebrations in Athens

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus President to attend 25 March celebrations in Athens

gavriella -
Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, will attend celebrations organised by the Hellenic Republic, in Athens, to commemorate 200 years since the 1821 Greek War of...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: Relaxations with the object of avoiding setback

gavriella -
In a written statement, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou noted that despite the signs of stabilization seen in certain cases, a clearer picture of the...
Read more
Local

32-year-old arrested for body found in Athienou

gavriella -
The Police arrested a 32-year old for a case of premeditated murder, after founding the body of a woman in an open area of...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Elementary Schools and Lyceums

gavriella -
The Health Ministry released comparative results from the tests on COVID-19 conducted in schools, during the period 1 February to 20 March, noting that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros