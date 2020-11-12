Parents displeased with measures in Limassol-Paphos; they refer to ‘unequal treatment’

The measures announced and affecting the studies of students in the Lyceums of the Limassol and Paphos districts violate the principle of equality, the Parents’ Association of Secondary School students said in an announcement adding that this big injustice has to be fixed to safeguard our children’s fundamental rights.

They specifically said that they realize that management of the pandemic is at a crucial point, however, the measures announced affect the studies of students in the Lyceums of Limassol and Paphos and this is not fair.

Graduate students will be asked to take joint exams with students from other districts whose studies continue unobstructed.

The association added that the experience from last year’s distance learning proved that it cannot replace presence in class so it is asking all parties involved to proceed with corrective moves.

(philenews/CNA)