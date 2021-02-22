Parents concerned about distant learning

According to an opinion poll by the Cyprus Statistical Society on distant learning conducted during the period 10-14 February, 65% of the parents believe that their children do not try as much during online classes.

The research was conducted among 401 people over 35 years of age, over the phone and chosen randomly.

Moreover, according to the results of the poll, 76% of the parents believe that their children will have lower grades in the exams due to the distant learning. In general, parents believe that online classes reduce the students’ effort to learn and students have less expectations.

(philenews)