Parents complain about problems with rapid tests at schools

A mother from the initiative “united parents” told Phileleftheros that her daughter had had a rapid test four times at school, even though she had been crying and saying she wanted to talk to her parents. She tested positive and was “isolated” in the center of the court and did not even permit to her parents to enter the school because they were close contacts.

Moreover, other parents complained that children now have normal rapid tests and not the renal ones, as had been announced.

The also said that they received a form to sign giving their consent for the rapid tests at school but the form does not mention that the test is optional and will only take place if the parents allow it.

Finally, the parents said that there is no distant learning for students who remain at home because they did not have rapid tests.

