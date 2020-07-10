Limassol: Parents charged for child abuse and released on conditions

A 26-year-old Greek-Cypriot and a 24-year-old foreign national, father and mother respectively, suspected of abusing their 19-month-old boy were charged on Friday by the Limassol District Court and will stand trial on July 22, while the mother’s twin sister has also been accused according to the Cyprus News Agency.

The three are facing a total of 12 charges for three cases that are also related to previous complaints filed by the father’s mother and grandmother concerning the offences of exposing a child to danger, family violence, assault with actual bodily harm and malicious damage.

The mother’s sister has been charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm to the relatives of the father.

A temporary order prohibiting the parents from seeing or communicating with the boy as well as an order prohibiting them from approaching the 26-year-old’s mother and grandmother are in force.

The defendants have sought legal assistance and the court requested that socio-economic reports be prepared by the Social Welfare Office.

All were released on conditions, and on July 15, the date on which the order will be revisited, the 24-year-old is expected to request to see the child in the presence of a social worker.

The abuse of the child was revealed earlier this week by a social worker when he was called to a police station, where the mother was being held in connection with an unrelated case reported by the father’s grandmother, who had also been arrested and released to appear in court at a later date.



Police said earlier this week that the child had bruising, abrasions, blows and the imprints of fingers on the cheek. There were also signs of skin lesions on the head, the face, the chest and the stomach which were not recent but some 20 days old.

