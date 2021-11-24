Parents asking for proof that Covid-19 has spread in schools

NewsLocalParents asking for proof that Covid-19 has spread in schools

Masks
During the period 15 to 22 November, 21,910 rapid tests were carried out in elementary schools in all districts of Cyprus and a total of 22 students tested positive.

In view of the suggestions, that children of elementary schools use masks, that will be submitted to the Cabinet today, organized parents are asking that the suggestion be well documented by evidence since the specific measure is going to create problems and difficulties to the children.

Phileleftheros put together the data from the rapid tests:

Date Rapid tests Confirmed cases
15/11/2021 3,298 4
16/11/2021 3,811 1
17/11/2021 3,743 6
18/11/2021 3,651 5
19/11/2021 3,544 1
22/11/2021 3,863 5

 

