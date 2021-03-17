Parents angry about the issue of schools

Organized parents of both elementary and secondary education are ready to proceed with measures if their demands regarding the opening of schools are not satisfied.

In the case of parents of elementary students, they reacted to the government’s decision to close all elementary schools of Limassol as a measure to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

The parents of secondary education demand the reopening of Gymnasiums by Monday at the latest.

And all these, at the time when Konstantinos Tsioutis, member of the Health Ministry’s scientific committee, undertook the initiative to come in contact with all parties involved in Education to make sure that the schools will be safe for when students and teachers return and that there will not be any reason to close them again.

