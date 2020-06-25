News Local Paralimni: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in critical condition

Paralimni: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in critical condition

A 69-year-old man is being treated in critical condition following a road accident that took place on Wednesday night at 20:20 on Foti Pitta street in Paralimni, philenews reports.

According to the police, the man was on foot and was hit by a vehicle under conditions being investigated.

The 69-year-old was seriously injured from the collision and was taken to Famagusta Hospital in an ambulance.

Due to the severity of his situation he has since been transferred to Nicosia Hospital where he underwent surgery, while the vehicle’s driver has given a statement to the police.

By Josephine Koumettou
