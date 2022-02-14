Paralimni Lake area could be confronted with land slippage problem

NewsLocalParalimni Lake area could be confronted with land slippage problem






Fears that homeowners in Paralimni Lake area in Famagusta district could be confronted with a land slippage problem – similar to that in Limassol’s Pissouri village.

Some 60 houses in Pissouri area have sustained structural damage due to land subsidence and this phenomenon could be repeated in Paralimni Lake area, according to a specialised study carried out.

Philenews also reported on Monday the ​Paralimni Lake area has been designated by the Department of Geological Survey as a dangerous zone. And not only because of the soil’s composition but also because it is located in a seismic area.

The Department believes that due to its unstable soil the area should be categorized as a White Zone so as to prevent any development.

Sections in the Lake area have been also included in Zone 00A which the Department of Geological Survey warns they are threatened by geo-hazards.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
