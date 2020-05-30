Paralimni: Biker injured, police looking for driver who left scene

A 23 year old biker has been hospitalised after a traffic accident in Paralimni and police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who allegedly cut him off and then abandoned the scene.

The accident occurred at around 9.30 pm on Friday on Protaras avenue. The 23 year old was driving his motorbike towards Paralimni when under conditions which are being investigated a car came out of a side street, forcing him to brake. The biker lost control of his bike and fell. The driver continued without stopping to assist.

The biker was taken by ambulance to Famagusta Hospital where he was found to have sustained multiple fractures to his right hand and was admitted for treatment.

He is expected to be transferred to Nicosia Hospital today for surgery.

Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle.