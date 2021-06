The mechanized divisions of the National Guard that participated in the NIKITIS-DIMITRA 2021 military exercise paraded this morning in the center of Paphos.



The parade took place at Grivas Digenis Avenue, where parades usually take place on national holidays.

The mayors of Paphos and Geroskipou, as well as representatives of the Police, the National Guard and other security bodies of the Republic were there.

The military exercise was concluded today.